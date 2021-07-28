Newly acquired Tampa Bay Rays slugger Nelson Cruz was a late scratch from Wednesday's game against the visiting New York Yankees due to a bruised left foot.
Cruz was in the original lineup and the revised lineup moved Austin Meadows to designated hitter.
Cruz fouled a ball off his foot in Tuesday's 4-3 loss. X-rays were negative and Cruz was undergoing treatment.
The Rays acquired Cruz on Thursday from the Minnesota Twins and he is 2-for-16 in four games with both hits being homers. This season, Cruz is batting .285 with 21 homers and 52 RBIs in 89 games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.