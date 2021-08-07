Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam off the foul pole in left field, and Nelson Cruz, Wander Franco and Yandy Diaz also homered as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 12-3 on Saturday night.
Left-hander Shane McClanahan (6-4) -- a Baltimore native -- threw seven strong innings, allowing three runs, five hits and a walk while striking out eight.
Baltimore starter Spenser Watkins (2-3) went six innings. He gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
Diaz gave the Rays a 1-0 lead with a home run to left center to lead off the second inning. Tampa Bay added another run in the inning on Kevin Kiermaier's fielder choice grounder.
The Orioles responded by taking a 3-2 lead in third. Rookie Jorge Mateo doubled, then stole third and scored on catcher Mike Zunino's throwing error.
After Richie Martin walked, Cedric Mullins belted a two-run homer. Mullins extended his career-best hitting streak to 15 games.
But Cruz, a former Orioles player, put the Rays in front with a two-run shot in the fifth. Brett Phillips then made it 5-3 on an RBI double in the sixth.
Lowe hit his slam and Franco added a solo shot for a five-run eighth and a 10-3 lead. Tampa added two in the ninth.
Baltimore starting catcher Pedro Severino left early with a knee contusion before the start of the fourth inning. Kiermaier left before the bottom of the third began with what the team said was a knee injury.
The Orioles made three more pitching moves before the game to help their thin bullpen. They recalled right-hander Isaac Mattson from Triple-A Norfolk and reinstated lefty Ryan Hartman from the injured list.
Baltimore also designated right-hander Conner Greene for assignment.
Before the game, the Orioles inducted superfan Mo Gaba (who died of cancer last year), long-time former announcer Joe Angel, shortstop J.J. Hardy and outfielder Mike Devereaux into the team's Hall of Fame.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.