The Tampa Bay Rays signed veteran right-hander Michael Wacha to a one-year, $3 million contract on Friday.

Wacha, 29, was 1-4 with a 6.62 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 34 innings last season with the New York Mets.

He spent his first seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, earning an All-Star selection in 2015.

Wacha owns a career record of 60-43 with a 4.01 ERA in 173 games (158 starts). He has struck out 796 batters and walked 308 in 901 2/3 innings.

The defending American League champions added Wacha to a rotation featuring ace Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Ryan Yarbrough. He replaces right-hander Charlie Morton, who signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Atlanta Braves last month.

