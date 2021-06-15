Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow as well as a flexor strain.
Glasnow, 27, was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. A timetable for his return will be determined after further medical evaluation.
In a corresponding roster move, the Rays recalled infielder Mike Brosseau from Triple-A Durham. He will start at second base and bat fifth Tuesday night against the host Chicago White Sox.
Glasnow left his last start -- a 5-2 win over the White Sox on Monday -- after just four innings and 53 pitches. He was initially diagnosed with right elbow inflammation.
In 14 starts this season, Glasnow is 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA. He has 123 strikeouts in 88 innings.
In 104 games -- 65 starts -- with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2016-18) and Rays, Glasnow is 20-20 with a 4.04 ERA.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.