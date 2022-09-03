wire Rays RHP J.P. Feyereisen not expected to return in 2022 Field Level Media Sep 3, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tampa Bay Rays right-hander J.P. Feyereisen is experiencing continued shoulder discomfort, with the club expressing the possibility that the reliever could be done for the season.Feyereisen, 29, has been out since early June with a shoulder impingement. In 22 outings to that point, he was 4-0 and had not given up an earned run over 24 1/3 innings.The recent setback occurred when Feyereisen was on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham. Rays manager Kevin Cash said it is doubtful Feyereisen will pitch for the Rays again this season.In three major league seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and Rays, Feyereisen is 8-4 with a 2.31 ERA with four saves in 83 appearances (two starts).--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now AROUND TOWN: A squabble, a snub, a scuffle, a scam Smyrna man indicted for shooting at Marietta home on three occasions Judge dismisses $150M lawsuit filed by family of Vincent Truitt, killed by Cobb police in 2020 Cobb DA warns gangs targeting younger kids in schools Acworth OKs Cobb Parkway commercial site, 24 townhomes
