The Tampa Bay Rays reinstated right-hander Collin McHugh from the COVID-19-related injured list on Thursday.
McHugh, who turns 34 on Saturday, woke up feeling sick Wednesday and was placed on the list as a precaution. The result of Tuesday's regularly scheduled COVID-19 test was negative, as was Wednesday's rapid test, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The veteran is expected back in the Rays' bullpen Thursday night for the opener of a four-game series in Seattle against the Mariners.
In 15 games (three starts) this season, McHugh is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA. He opted out of the 2020 season to give himself more time to recover from an elbow procedure he underwent in December 2019.
This is McHugh's first season with Tampa Bay after signing as a free agent in February. In March 2020, he signed with Boston but never appeared with the Red Sox.
