wire Rays recall RHP Luis Patino for Monday start Field Level Media Sep 5, 2022 The Tampa Bay Rays recalled right-hander Luis Patino from Triple-A Durham to start their game against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.The Rays designated right-hander Matt Wisler for assignment in a corresponding move.Patino, 22, is taking the start of injured ace Shane McClanahan. He's 1-1 with a 3.95 ERA in four starts with the Rays this season.Wisler was just reinstated from the injured list Thursday. He missed six weeks with a neck strain. He worked two scoreless innings Sunday against the New York Yankees.Wisler, 29, is 3-3 with a 2.25 ERA and one save in 39 appearances (five starts) for the Rays this season.--Field Level Media
