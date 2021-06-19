The Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday recalled right-hander Drew Rasmussen for his first stint with the club after he was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in a May 21 trade.
Rasmussen will take the roster spot of infielder Mike Brosseau, who was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday.
Rasmussen, 25, was 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA in 15 relief appearances with the Brewers earlier this season, before he was traded along with right-hander J.P Feyereisen for shortstop Willy Adames and right-hander Trevor Richards. He did not give up a run in eight appearances at Durham.
In 27 career major league appearances over the past two seasons with the Brewers, Rasmussen was 1-1 with a 5.01 ERA and had 46 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.