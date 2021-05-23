The Tampa Bay Rays recorded their 10th win in unconventional fashion, collecting three bases-loaded walks to highlight a four-run ninth inning in a 6-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday in Dunedin, Fla.
Trailing 4-2 going into the top of the ninth, the Rays faced reliever Tyler Chatwood (0-1) and halved the deficit on Brett Phillips' RBI single.
But with the bases loaded and two outs, left-hander Travis Bergen entered and walked Austin Meadows in a nine-pitch at-bat to tie the game.
Having to face at least two more hitters with the three-batter minimum rule, Bergen issued free passes to Manuel Margot and Mike Brosseau for a 6-4 lead.
In his second appearance with Tampa Bay after being traded from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, reliever J.P. Feyereisen notched his first save in relief of Josh Fleming (4-3).
In winning for the 16th time in their last 19 road games, Tampa Bay produced two hits and five walks in ninth to secure the unlikely victory.
Margot went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Francisco Mejia homered among his two hits for the Rays.
Toronto's Teoscar Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. Randal Grichuk's two-run homer highlight his two-hit performance for the Blue Jays, who have lost five in a row.
Hyun Jin Ryu surrendered two runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander fanned seven and walked one.
Averaging over eight runs per game during the winning streak, the Rays ignited their offense right away with a double off the left field wall by leadoff hitter Randy Arozarena. Margot made it 1-0 three batters later by ripping a single to center to push his hitting streak to eight games.
Just off the injured list, starter Michael Wacha fired two innings of scoreless, one-hit ball. He was replaced after 24 pitches by Fleming, who allowed four urns on eight hits in six innings.
Hernandez tied it at 1-1 after belting a home run in the fourth, but Mejia answered in the fifth - also to left and also on an 0-2 offering.
Bo Bichette produced a two-out single in the fifth inning and the Blue Jays tied it two batters later on Hernandez's RBI liner to center.
--Field Level Media
