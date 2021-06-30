The Tampa Bay Rays placed right-handed reliever Ryan Thompson on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with inflammation in his throwing shoulder.
The move is retroactive to Monday. The Rays recalled left-hander Ryan Sherriff from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.
Thompson, 29, is 3-2 with a 2.38 ERA in 36 appearances this season. The sidewinder has a strikeout rate of 9.8 per nine innings.
Sherriff (2.70 ERA) has yet to record a decision in four games for the Rays this season.
--Field Level Media
