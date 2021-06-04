Durham Bulls right-hander Tyler Zombro was transported to an area hospital after being hit in the head with a line drive during a Triple-A game against the visiting Norfolk Tides on Thursday.
In video of the incident, Zombro, 26, appeared to be convulsing on the mound before being removed from the field on a stretcher in the eighth inning. The game between the Bulls and Tides was suspended with Norfolk leading 12-4, but it was later deemed to be official.
"As of this morning, Tyler remains under the care of the nurses and doctors at Duke University Hospital," the Tampa Bay Rays, Durham's MLB team, said in a statement Friday morning. "The updates from overnight have been positive, and he remains in stable condition. We are overwhelmed by the support for Tyler and the wishes for his full and speedy recovery from fans and the baseball community alike. We will provide additional updates as he progresses."
Zombro entered the game in the eighth inning and faced Brett Cumberland, who lined a 1-2 fastball off the side of the pitcher's head.
Zombro owns a 1-1 record with a 3.18 ERA in nine relief outings this season. He has an 11-4 record with a 2.79 ERA in 97 games (three starts) since joining the Rays' organization in 2017.
A Virginia native, he played collegiately at George Mason.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.