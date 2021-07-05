The Tampa Bay Rays have postponed Tuesday's scheduled home game with the Cleveland Indians due to the path of Tropical Storm Elsa.
The postponed game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings.
A tropical storm warning is currently in effect for the Florida Keys as Elsa passes over Cuba. It is expected to travel along the western coast of Florida with arrival near Tampa on Tuesday evening.
The Rays will face the Indians on Monday night as scheduled in advance of the storm's arrival.
