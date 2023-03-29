The Tampa Bay Rays are placing three right-handed pitchers on the injured list ahead of Thursday's season opener.
Setup man Shawn Armstrong is dealing with neck issues, while Shane Baz is recovering from Tommy John surgery and fellow starter Tyler Glasnow is sidelined with an injured left oblique.
Armstrong is expected to be out two weeks and Glasnow could miss the season's first month. Baz will likely sacrifice the entire season after September surgery to repair his right elbow.
Armstrong, 32, went 2-3 with a 3.60 ERA and two saves in 43 appearances (three starts) with the Rays last season.
Baz, 23, was 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA in six starts for Tampa Bay in 2022, strikeout out 30 batters in 27 innings.
Glasnow, 29, posted a 1.35 ERA in two starts after missing most of last season following Tommy John surgery.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny. High 74F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.