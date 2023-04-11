The Tampa Bay Rays put right-hander Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with tightness in his lower back.
The team called up right-hander Taj Bradley to start Wednesday and make his major league debut against Boston.
Eflin, 29, signed a three-year, $40 million deal in December after playing his first seven seasons in Philadelphia.
Eflin is 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA through two starts this season, striking out 12 and walking one in 11 innings.
Bradley, 22, was a fifth-round pick by the Rays in 2018. He is 1-0 with a 5.14 ERA in two starts this season at Triple-A Durham.
--Field Level Media
