The Tampa Bay Rays placed right-hander Shane Baz on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right elbow sprain.

The move is retroactive to Monday for Baz, who was evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas. Baz is expected to rest for at least the next four weeks before being re-evaluated, the team announced.

The Rays recalled right-hander Luke Bard from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.

Baz, 23, is 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA in six starts this season.

He owns a 3-2 record with a 4.02 ERA in nine career starts with the Rays. He also helped lead Team USA to a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Bard, 31, is 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA in five relief appearances with Tampa Bay this season.

He is 4-3 with a 4.56 ERA in 51 career appearances (three starts) with the Los Angeles Angels (2018-20) and Rays.

--Field Level Media

