The Tampa Bay Rays placed left-handed pitcher Josh Fleming (right calf strain) on the 10-day injured list and recalled Louis Head from Triple-A Durham.
Fleming is 6-4 with a 3.39 ERA through 13 games (six starts) this season. He has struck out 40 and walked 16 in 66 1/3 innings, carrying a 1.055 WHIP.
A fifth-round pick in 2017, Fleming, 25, is 11-4 with a 3.19 ERA over his two big-league seasons with Tampa.
The Rays have on Monday and Thursday off next week and won't need a No. 5 starter until July 6.
Head, 31, has appeared in six games this season, his first stint in the majors, striking out four and allowing three runs in nine innings pitched.
