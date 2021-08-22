The Tampa Bay Rays placed veteran slugger Nelson Cruz on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday.
The team didn't say whether the 41-year-old designated hitter had tested positive for the virus or had been identified as a close contact.
Cruz has batted .198 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs in 24 games since the Rays acquired him in a July 22 trade with the Minnesota Twins.
Overall, Cruz is batting .270 with 26 home runs and 68 RBIs in 109 games this season.
The seven-time All-Star is a lifetime .277 hitter with 443 home runs and 1,220 RBIs in 1,851 games with the Milwaukee Brewers (2005), Texas Rangers (2006-13), Baltimore Orioles (2014), Seattle Mariners (2015-18), Twins (2019-21) and Rays.
Right-hander Chris Mazza was recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move ahead of Sunday's series finale against the visiting Chicago White Sox.
Mazza, 31, has no decisions and a 5.57 ERA in 11 relief appearances this season with Tampa Bay.
