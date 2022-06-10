The Tampa Bay Rays placed Mike Zunino on the 10-day injured list Friday and recalled fellow catcher Rene Pinto from Triple-A Durham.

Zunino, 31, is dealing with left shoulder inflammation.

He is batting .148 with five homers and 16 RBIs in 36 games this season.

A career .200 hitter, Zunino has 146 homers and 361 RBIs in 850 games with the Seattle Mariners (2013-18) and Rays.

Pinto, 25, went 3-for-15 with one homer and two RBIs in five games with Tampa Bay this season. He is batting .266 with six homers and 18 RBIs in 36 games this season with the Bulls.

