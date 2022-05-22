The Tampa Bay Rays placed All-Star closer Andrew Kittredge on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to lower back tightness.

The move is made retroactive to May 19.

The Rays also promoted Dusten Knight from Triple-A Durham and shuffled fellow right-hander JT Chargois (left oblique tightness) to the 60-day disabled list.

Kittredge, 32, owns a 3-1 record with a 3.00 ERA and five saves in 15 relief appearances this season. The right-hander was named as an All-Star replacement last July.

Kittredge is 16-7 with a 3.67 ERA and 14 saves in 165 career relief appearances (15 starts) with Tampa Bay.

Knight, 31, is 0-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 12 appearances (one start) this season with Triple-A Durham.

Chargois, 31, struck out one batter in two-thirds of a scoreless inning of work in his lone appearance this season.

--Field Level Media

