Wander Franco joined the Tampa Bay Rays and the shortstop is expected to make his big-league debut Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series with the visiting Boston Red Sox.
Franco, 20, has been ranked as the No. 1 prospect in baseball the past two seasons by MLB.com, Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus and has been smashing Triple-A pitching.
The Dominican Republic native spent the first part of the season with Triple-A Durham. In 162 at-bats, he had 51 hits for a .315 average along with 30 runs scored, seven home runs and a .954 OPS.
For his minor league career, Franco is a .332 hitter.
The Rays are 43-30 on the season and a half-game behind the Red Sox in the American League East.
Tampa Bay traded starting shortstop Willy Adames to Milwaukee on May 21. Instead of calling up Franco at the time, the Rays promoted fellow prospect Taylor Walls. Walls is hitting .237 with a .356 on-base percentage on the season, his first in the majors.
