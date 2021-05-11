The Tampa Bay Rays designated struggling first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo for assignment Tuesday.
The Rays promoted infielder Kevin Padlo from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding transaction.
Tsutsugo, 29, was batting just .167 with a .462 OPS in 26 games. He had four doubles, five RBIs and 27 strikeouts.
Tsutsugo signed a two-year, $12 million deal with Tampa Bay ahead of the 2020 season. A .285 career hitter in Japan, he hit just .187 for the Rays in 77 games.
--Field Level Media
