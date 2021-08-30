The Tampa Bay Rays demoted left-hander Josh Fleming and placed outfielder Brett Phillips on the 10-day injured list Monday.
In corresponding transactions, the team activated right-hander J.P. Feyereisen off the IL and called up left-hander Dietrich Enns.
Fleming has 10 wins on the season but has struggled in the second half, including giving up four runs in 1 1/3 innings of relief Sunday at Baltimore. He lost his spot in the rotation when Chris Archer returned and his last three outings have been in relief. He has a 5.01 ERA on the season in 22 games (11 starts).
Phillips suffered an ankle sprain Sunday after leaping at the wall trying to take away a home run. He remained in the game. He's hitting .215 with 10 home runs, 35 RBIs, 44 runs scored and 13 stolen bases on the season.
Feyereisen is 4-3 with a 2.81 ERA and three saves in 42 appearances this season. He returns from an IL stint due to shoulder discomfort.
Enns has appeared in three games this season. He hasn't recorded a decision and has a 4.70 ERA.
The Rays, sporting the second-best record in the majors, open a four-game home series against the division rival Boston Red Sox on Monday night.
--Field Level Media
