The Tampa Bay Rays claimed infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.
Chang, a 26-year-old from Taiwan, will join his third team this season. He started 2022 with the Cleveland Guardians before Pittsburgh acquired him for cash considerations in May.
Chang was batting .167 in 18 games for Pittsburgh, splitting time between second base, first base and designated hitter. He's a career .204 hitter in 149 games for the Guardians (2019-22) and Pirates.
The Rays transferred infielder Brandon Lowe (low back discomfort) to the 60-day IL to make room for Chang on the 40-man roster.
The Pirates also reinstated outfielder Ben Gamel and infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the visiting New York Yankees.
Gamel, 30, hasn't played since May 28 due to a left hamstring strain. He is batting .257 this season with three home runs and 17 RBIs in 45 games.
Gamel was in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game, batting seventh and playing right field, against the Yankees, the team that drafted him in 2010.
Tsutsugo, 30, last played May 24 before going on the IL with a lumbar muscle strain. Tsutsugo was also in the lineup, batting fifth and manning first base.
He was batting .177 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 35 games.
In corresponding moves, the Pirates optioned infielder Hoy Park and infielder/outfielder Tucupita Marcano to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Pittsburgh also placed catcher Tyler Heineman on the paternity leave list and activated catcher Jason Delay from its taxi squad.
--Field Level Media
