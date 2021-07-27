The Tampa Bay Rays activated outfielder Manuel Margot from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday night's home game against the New York Yankees.
Margot hasn't played since July 5 due to a strained left hamstring. He missed Tampa Bay's previous 15 games.
The 26-year-old Margot is batting first and playing right field in Tuesday's game.
Margot is batting .252 with nine homers and 44 RBIs in 76 games this season.
The Rays opened up a roster spot for Margot on Monday when they optioned right-hander Sean Poppen to Triple-A Durham. Poppen, 27, appeared in one game for the Rays, retiring both batters he faced on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.