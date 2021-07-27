The Tampa Bay Rays activated outfielder Manuel Margot from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday night's home game against the New York Yankees.

Margot hasn't played since July 5 due to a strained left hamstring. He missed Tampa Bay's previous 15 games.

The 26-year-old Margot is batting first and playing right field in Tuesday's game.

Margot is batting .252 with nine homers and 44 RBIs in 76 games this season.

The Rays opened up a roster spot for Margot on Monday when they optioned right-hander Sean Poppen to Triple-A Durham. Poppen, 27, appeared in one game for the Rays, retiring both batters he faced on Sunday.

