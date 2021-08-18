The Tampa Bay Rays activated left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough off the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday.
Yarbrough is expected to follow opener Louis Head and pitch in Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.
In a corresponding move, the Rays designated right-hander Chris Ellis for assignment, the day after he earned his first major league victory.
Yarbrough was put on the list Aug. 10 and missed one start. It's unclear if he tested positive for COVID-19. Yarbrough is among the vaccinated.
Yarbrough, 29, is 6-4 with a 4.76 ERA in 22 games (17 starts).
--Field Level Media
