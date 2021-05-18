The Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-hander Sean Poppen from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday for cash considerations.
Poppen, 27, has 13 games of major league experience over the past three seasons with the Pirates and Minnesota Twins, including three relief appearances this season for the Pirates with a 7.71 ERA.
While the former 19th-round selection by the Twins in 2016 was added to the Rays' 40-man roster, he will report to Triple-A Durham.
Poppen has a career 6.53 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings.
--Field Level Media
