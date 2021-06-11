The Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-hander Matt Wisler and cash considerations from the San Francisco Giants on Friday.
The Giants acquired minor league left-hander Michael Plassmeyer in exchange for Wisler, who posted a 1-2 record with a 6.05 ERA in 21 relief appearances this season.
Wisler, 28, was designated for assignment by San Francisco on Wednesday. He owns a 20-30 record with a 5.00 ERA in 168 career games (61 starts) with the Atlanta Braves (2015-18), Cincinnati Reds (2018), San Diego Padres (2019), Seattle Mariners (2019), Minnesota Twins (2020) and Giants.
Tampa Bay designated catcher Deivy Grullon, 25, for assignment in order to free a roster spot for Wisler.
Plassmeyer, 24, sports a 2-1 record with a 3.64 ERA in seven games (three starts) this season with Double-A Montgomery.
--Field Level Media
