The Tampa Bay Rays acquired the versatile Christian Bethancourt from the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.
The A's received Triple-A outfielder Cal Stevenson and Class A right-hander Christian Fernandez in exchange.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays designated right-hander David McKay for assignment.
Bethancourt, who has served as a catcher, first baseman and outfielder, is batting .249 with four homers and 19 RBIs in 56 games this season with Oakland.
The 30-year-old is a career .229 hitter with 12 homers and 65 RBIs in 217 games with the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres and Athletics.
Stevenson, 25, is batting .265 with two homers and 17 RBIs this season with Durham.
Fernandez, 22, is 5-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 16 games (eight starts) this season with Charleston.
McKay, 27, is 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in three appearances this season split between the New York Yankees and Rays.
--Field Level Media
