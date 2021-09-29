Sorry, an error occurred.
Baltimore Ravens rookie Rashod Bateman and fellow wide receiver Miles Boykin were activated from injured reserve in time for Wednesday's practice.
Bateman, Baltimore's top draft pick this year, injured his groin during training camp in August and required surgery.
Boykin, who turns 25 next month, has been out since injuring his hamstring on Aug. 2.
The Ravens travel to Denver to face the Broncos this Sunday, but it is unclear whether either player will be on the field.
"They're both going to come back and practice and we'll see where that takes us," said coach John Harbaugh earlier this week.
Bateman, 21, caught 147 passes for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns over three seasons at the University of Minnesota from 2018-20.
Boykin, a third-round pick by the Ravens in 2019, played in all 32 games (24 starts) his first two seasons and has 32 career catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
