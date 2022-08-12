Baltimore Ravens wide receiver James Proche will miss "a week or two" with a soft-tissue injury, head coach John Harbaugh said Friday.
"It's not going to be too long," Harbaugh said.
Proche, 25, did not play in Thursday night's 23-10 preseason victory against the Tennessee Titans.
The 2020 sixth-round pick has 17 catches for 216 yards and no touchdowns in 14 career games with the Ravens.
Fellow wideout Tylan Wallace exited Thursday's game with what Harbaugh called a minor knee sprain after catching one pass for 3 yards.
Wallace, 23, was a fourth-round pick in 2021 and caught two passes for 23 yards in 17 games last season.
In the club's first official depth chart released Aug. 5, Proche and Wallace were listed as the backups to starters Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay.
--Field Level Media
