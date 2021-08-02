Baltimore Ravens deep threat Marquise Brown is idle with a hamstring injury, described by head coach John Harbaugh as "more serious" than initially feared.
Brown, the blazing outside receiver for the Ravens in a revamped WR corps, might miss more time than expected, Harbaugh said Monday.
Already out with "muscle tightness" is rookie receiver Rashod Bateman, who sparkled early in camp with several deep receptions. Bateman is not expected to miss significant time. He said Sunday he was dealing with "no big issues."
The Ravens signed Sammy Watkins as a free agent and offensive coordinator Greg Roman said last week he's living up to his reputation as a No. 1 receiver.
Brown has missed three consecutive practices.
--Field Level Media
