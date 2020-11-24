The Baltimore Ravens are holding virtual team activities on Tuesday amid a report from The Athletic of more positive COVID-19 tests in the organization.

The Ravens closed, and then reopened, their team facility on Monday following positive COVID-19 tests involving running backs Mark Ingram and rookie J.K. Dobbins. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams was deemed a close contact, and all three players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"With the health and safety of players and staff remaining the highest priority, the Baltimore Ravens have determined that all further team activities will be conducted virtually today," the team said in a statement Tuesday.

The Ravens (6-4) are working on a short week following Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. Baltimore is scheduled to face the Steelers (10-0) in Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night.

Baltimore started the season 5-1 and has lost two of its past three games. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

--Field Level Media

