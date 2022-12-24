Tyler Huntley threw the Ravens' first touchdown pass in a month and Baltimore played ball control to win its 10th game of the season by keeping the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone in a 17-9 home victory on Saturday.
Coupled with a New England loss, the Ravens (10-5) clinched a playoff berth with the result after missing the postseason in 2021.
Starting for the third consecutive game with Lamar Jackson nursing a knee injury, Huntley connected with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson for the Ravens' first TD pass to a wide receiver since Week 3.
Huntley completed 9 of 17 passes for 115 yards and rushed for 26 yards. Gus Edwards had 99 rushing yards and J.K. Dobbins contributed 59.
Atlanta (5-10) managed field goals in the second, third and fourth quarters and lost despite outgaining the Ravens 327-299.
The Ravens rushed for 184 yards, including 110 in the first half.
Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder had 218 yards passing and completed 22 of 33 passes, highlighted by seven connections with rookie wideout Drake London for 96 yards. Tyler Allgeier led Atlanta with 18 carries for 74 yards and caught four passes for 43 yards.
The Falcons settled for a field goal on their final drive of the second quarter. Atlanta reached the Baltimore 1-yard line with a first-and-goal but Ridder was flagged for intentional grounding, pushing the Falcons back for the 32-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo to yield a 14-3 deficit in the final seconds of the first half.
Baltimore dominated the first half, holding Atlanta to 19 yards on 12 plays in the first quarter. The Ravens followed two field goals in the opening quarter with a forced fumble that set up Huntley's TD pass to Robinson. Huntley rushed for the two-point conversion and a 14-0 lead.
Newly claimed wide receiver Sammy Watkins helped open the Ravens' offense with a 40-yard reception, his only catch in the game after joining Baltimore midweek via waivers from the Green Bay Packers.
