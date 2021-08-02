The Baltimore Ravens officially signed four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Justin Houston to a one-year deal Monday.
ESPN previously reported the deal was worth up to $4 million.
Houston, 32, has 97.5 sacks and 451 tackles in 134 games over a 10-year career spent with the Kansas City Chiefs (2011-18) and Indianapolis Colts (2019-20).
Houston was a first-team All-Pro in 2014, when he finished with 22 sacks. He registered at least eight sacks in each of the past four seasons.
According to reports, Houston turned down more money from other teams, believing Baltimore gave him a better shot at winning a Super Bowl.
