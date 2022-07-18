Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins refuted an NFL Network report that doubted his readiness for the team's season-opening game.
Dobbins, 23, missed all of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during the preseason.
On Monday, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said Dobbins is "no sure thing for Week 1" and that "Baltimore has no incentive to rush him back."
Dobbins responded with a series of tweets Monday afternoon, saying he may not go on the PUP list and insisting that he is "damn sure going to be ready for week 1."
"Just know I been working... I been quiet for a reason. I thrive best when I face adversity... .go check my resume," Dobbins wrote.
"I would post videos but I want all you fake a** doctors and people who have never spoken a word to me to see what me and Jesus been up to on the biggest stage."
A second-round draft pick, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns and added 18 catches for 120 yards in 15 games (one start) as a rookie in 2020.
The Baltimore depth chart at running back also includes Gus Edwards and veteran Mike Davis.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.