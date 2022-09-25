Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will make his season debut Sunday against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.
He tore his ACL in the final preseason game of 2021 and was inactive the first two weeks of the 2022 season.
As a rookie in 2020, Dobbins carried the ball 134 times for 805 yards with nine touchdowns in 15 games. Dobbins, 23, added 120 receiving yards.
Through the first two games of the season, quarterback Lamar Jackson is Baltimore's leading rusher with 136 yards. No running back has hit the 40-yard total.
Inactive for the Ravens are wide receiver James Proche II, running back Kenyan Drake, cornerback Daryl Worley, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive end Brent Urban.
After Jackson, Drake is the team's leading rusher with 39 yards.
Inactive for the Patriots are wideout Jakobi Meyers, free safety Kyle Dugger, defensive tackle Sam Roberts, inside linebacker Raekwon McMillan, quarterback Bailey Zappe and cornerback Shaun Wade.
