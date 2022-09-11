Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was inactive for Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets.
Dobbins told reporters he wanted to play, but the Ravens are being cautious before suiting him up for the first time since 2020.
The 23-year-old hasn't recorded a full practice yet since tearing an ACL in the final preseason game of 2021, NFL Network reported.
Mike Davis is expected to be the lead running back in the absence of Dobbins, who had been listed as questionable on the injury report.
As a rookie in 2020, Dobbins carried the ball 134 times for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. He added 120 receiving yards.
Also inactive for the Ravens in Week 1 were cornerback Marcus Peters, offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Daniel Faalele, tight end Nick Boyle and defensive tackle Travis Jones.
Inactive players for the Jets were quarterback Zach Wilson, wide receiver Denzel Mims, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, offensive lineman Conor McDermott and defensive lineman Bryce Huff.
