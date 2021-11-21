Sorry, an error occurred.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won't play Sunday against the Chicago Bears due to a lingering illness.
With Jackson on the inactive list, Tyler Huntley will make his first NFL start when the Ravens (6-3) face the Bears (3-6) at Soldier Field.
NFL Network said tests for COVID-19 have come back negative and that team doctors are trying to pinpoint the exact virus that is plaguing Jackson, who feels "horrible."
A former league MVP, Jackson practiced Friday after missing the two previous days with a non-COVID illness.
Jackson, 24, has thrown for 2,447 yards and 14 touchdowns against eight interceptions, and rushed for 639 yards and two scores in nine games this season.
Huntley, 23, was undrafted out of Utah in 2020 and has appeared in four games for Baltimore over the past two seasons. He has completed 8 of 16 passes for 54 yards and rushed 13 times for 33 yards.
Quarterback Trace McSorley, a sixth-round pick by the Ravens in 2019, was elevated from the practice squad to back up Huntley.
--Field Level Media
