Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Friday after missing two days with a non-COVID illness.
Wide receivers Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman also were on the practice field. Both were absent from Thursday's session and Brown also missed Wednesday's workouts due to a thigh injury.
Jackson is expected to start Sunday when the Ravens (6-3) visit the Chicago Bears (3-6).
Jackson, 24, has thrown for 2,447 yards and 14 touchdowns against eight interceptions, and rushed for 639 yards and two scores in nine games this season.
Brown, 24, leads the Ravens in receptions (52), receiving yards (719) and touchdown catches (six) in nine games.
Bateman, 21, has 18 catches for 241 yards in four games. Baltimore drafted him in the first round (27th overall) in April.
--Field Level Media
