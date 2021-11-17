Sorry, an error occurred.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was sent home due to illness and will not practice on Wednesday, coach John Harbaugh announced.
Harbaugh added center Bradley Bozeman also is sick, but neither illness is related to COVID-19.
"I guess it's that time of year, we've got some sickness," Harbaugh said. "Lamar and Bozeman are both sick so you won't see them out there today. They got sent home, it's not COVID. It's just sick."
Jackson is expected to start Sunday when the Ravens (6-3) visit the Chicago Bears (3-6).
Jackson, 24, missed the first week of training camp after contracting COVID-19.
The former NFL MVP has thrown for 2,447 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 639 yards and two scores in nine games this season.
Bozeman, 26, has started all nine games this season and 42 of the 55 games he has played in his career with the Ravens.
--Field Level Media
