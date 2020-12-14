Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn't on the field for the team's first drive of the fourth quarter in Monday night's game against the host Cleveland Browns due to cramping issues.
The team said Jackson was questionable to return.
Trace McSorley took over for the Ravens, who were leading 34-28 at the time. Baltimore went three-and-out during McSorley's first possession and punted the ball back to the Browns, who scored on the ensuing possession to take a 35-34 lead.
Jackson rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, and completed 6 of 11 passes for 81 yards before heading back to the locker room for treatment.
