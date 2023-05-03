Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports.
Ya-Sin was a second-round pick (34th overall) of the Colts in 2019 who spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders after three seasons in Indianapolis.
Ya-Sin, 26, started nine of 11 games played with the Raiders last season. He played primarily outside but was used to defend slot receivers more frequently with the Colts.
Pro Football Focus charting showed Ya-Sin allowed a career-low 82.6 passer rating when targeted last season, but he missed the final five games with a knee injury.
He started 29 of 41 games with the Colts.
In 52 career games (38 starts), Ya-Sin has 183 tackles, 27 passes defended and two interceptions.
--Field Level Media
