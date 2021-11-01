Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calf while attending a gathering in Cleveland.

"Malik, who received medical care at a local hospital, has been in touch with our team doctors and will return to Baltimore today," the team said in a statement.

The Ravens (5-2) were on a bye this past weekend.

Harrison, 23, grew up in Columbus and is a second-year linebacker out of Ohio State. He has recorded 22 tackles in seven games (five starts) this season.

Harrison has 66 tackles in 23 career games (11 starts) since being selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

