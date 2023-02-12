Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said Sunday he will return in 2023 for a 16th NFL season.
"Coming back, baby," he told NFL Network while working as part of its extensive Super Bowl LVII pregame coverage.
A six-time Pro Bowl selection and a 2017 All-Pro, Campbell was named to the Hall of Fame's All-2010s team. He won the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.
Now 36, Campbell was a second-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2008. He played for the team through the 2016 season then signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent.
The Jaguars traded him to the Ravens in March 2020 for a fifth-round draft pick.
In 227 career games (208 starts), Campbell has 809 tackles (165 for loss), 237 quarterback hits, 99 sacks, three interceptions, 57 passes defensed, 16 forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries.
In 2022, he made 36 tackles (four for loss) and had 14 quarterback hits, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
