Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is back with the team after missing more than a week of workouts due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Humphrey, who was an All-Pro in 2019, was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday and is expected to play Sunday night at New England.

Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19 one day after the Ravens lost to the Steelers in Week 8. He is the only player confirmed positive this season.

The Ravens are in dire need of help at cornerback with four players at that position on injured reserve.

Humphrey signed a five-year, $97.5 million contract in October and is the NFL's second-highest paid cornerback.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.