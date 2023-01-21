Rasmus Andersson scored a goal and set up two others and fellow defenseman Noah Hanifin notched three assists as the host Calgary Flames claimed a 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon.
Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube each recorded a goal and an assist, while Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames in the comeback victory. Goaltender Dan Vladar made 21 saves to improve to 8-0-3 in his last 11 decisions.
Captain Steven Stamkos, Vladislav Namestnikov and Anthony Cirelli replied for the Lightning, who have lost two straight games. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots.
Despite watching a lead turn into a 2-1 deficit midway through the second period, the Flames bounced back. Toffoli evened the score 70 seconds after the Lightning seized a lead when he converted a wraparound that banked home off Victor Hedman's skate for his 17th goal of the season.
Andersson put the Flames ahead with 2:40 remaining in the second period. He finished an excellent shift with a point shot that bounded off Hedman before finding twine for his seventh goal of the campaign.
Dube scored the eventual game-winning goal at 7:40 of the third period when he wired a shot on the rush for his 11th goal of the season and 100th career point.
Cirelli made it a 4-3 affair with 4:02 remaining in regulation, but Huberdeau and Coleman replied with empty-net goals to round out the scoring.
The Flames were the better team in the first period and were rewarded when Kadri opened the scoring at the 17:58 mark, His 18th goal of the season came after he deflected Toffoli's shot for the power-play goal.
The Lightning proved their potential prowess with a pair of goals 48 seconds apart midway through the second period. Stamkos tied the game at the 10:20 mark of the middle frame when he wired a shot from the right circle for his 23rd goal of the season.
Namestnikov's fourth goal of the season put the Lightning ahead 2-1, but the Flames responded in arguably their best performance of the season.
