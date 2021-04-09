The Toronto Raptors waived swingman Patrick McCaw on Friday.
The 25-year-old has been dealing with persistent knee injuries for the past two seasons.
McCaw played in only five games in 2020-21, totaling five points, four assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes.
He won an NBA championship with the Raptors in 2018-19 after celebrating back-to-back titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
A second-round draft pick in 2016, McCaw has career averages of 3.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 199 games (43 starts) with the Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Raptors.
