The Toronto Raptors on Tuesday waived 7-foot center Alex Len after 13 games with the club.
Signed by Toronto in late November, Len played in just seven games and was averaging 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.
Len, 27, was selected No. 5 overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2013 NBA draft. He averaged 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in 474 career games (185 starts) with the Suns (2013-18), Atlanta Hawks (2018-20), Sacramento Kings (2020) and Raptors.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.