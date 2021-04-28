The Toronto Raptors signed forward Freddie Gillespie to a contract, the team announced Wednesday.
While the Raptors did not divulge terms of the deal, The Athletic reported that it was a two-year contract.
Per the report, Gillespie will make approximately $117,000 for the rest of the season. He will then receive the non-guaranteed minimum for 2021-22, or fully guaranteed if he makes the opening night roster.
Gillespie, 23, has averaged 5.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 10 games off the bench this season.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Gillespie previously spent time with the Dallas Mavericks. He did not play in a regular-season game for the team, however.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.