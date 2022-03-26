The Toronto Raptors announced the signing of guard Armoni Brooks to a multi-year deal on Saturday.

Contract terms for the undrafted second-year player were not disclosed.

Brooks, 23, has registered a combined 20 points, six rebounds and three steals in his past three games for Toronto.

He signed 10-day contracts with the Raptors on March 6 and March 16 after being waived by the Houston Rockets.

Brooks has career averages of 7.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 69 games (14 starts) with the Rockets and Raptors.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In